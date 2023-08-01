Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / CM Khattar: Set up SIT in engineer’s kidnapping case

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Aug 01, 2023 12:53 AM IST

The engineer, Amit Kumar, who is working in a reputed company in Bawal and his family, met CM Khattar and apprised him about the alleged negligence of the police in arresting the assailants

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has directed Rewari superintendent of police Deepak Saharan to form a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the kidnapping of an engineer on the night of July 1 by unidentified assailants, who robbed money, car and other items from him before leaving him in unconscious state.

The engineer, Amit Kumar, who is working in a reputed company in Bawal and his family, met CM Khattar on Sunday and appraised him about the alleged negligence of the police in arresting the assailants.

Kumar told the chief minister that he had offered a lift to three persons on the night of July 1 and they kidnapped him. He said he felt unconscious near Gokalgarh village in the district.

“They robbed money, my alto car, laptop, mobile phone and purse. The police had registered the case but they failed to arrest the assailants,” he added.

The chief minister had directed the Rewari SP to form special investigation team and submit a report to him within seven days.

