CM: Pak engineered attack to intimidate Punjab Police

Jalandhar: Chief minister Bhagwant Mann said the investigation into the attack on a police post in the border belt of Gurdaspur, which led to killing of two cops, was sponsored by Pakistan. He said Pakistan engineered the attack to intimidate Punjab Police.

Addressing a gathering during the passing out parade of newly recruited Punjab Police personnel at the Punjab Armed Police (PAP) headquarters in Jalandhar, Mann said Punjab Police are fighting Pakistan-sponsored terrorism and guarding the International Border with full vigilance, asserting that it is “not just state’s police but the nation’s police”.

Showing concerns over external threats, the CM said as a border state, Punjab faces nefarious attempts by the neighbouring country to trap Punjabi youth and push Punjab back into the era of dark days but Punjab Police will continue to perform its duty with full vigour in maintaining law and order and giving a befitting reply to enemy forces.

“Punjab Police have always fulfilled its responsibility with dedication to safeguarding the unity and integrity of the country and maintaining peace in the border state. We will not spare anyone who tries to destabilise the state. The hard earned peace has been established in Punjab due to the sacrifices of our police personnel and the state police is upholding its glorious legacy to serve the state and the country deftly without bothering about their own lives,” Mann said.