CM Saini making false promises to woo voters: Deepender

Launching a scathing attack on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Haryana, Rohtak Member of Parliament Deepender Singh Hooda on Thursday alleged that the Nayab Singh Saini-led government has become a government of 'false promises' after the Haryana Congress unit launched 'Haryana Mange Hisab' campaign. He alleged that the chief minister is making false and hollow promises every day to woo voters.

Addressing a gathering at Julana in Jind, Deepender said that instead of answering questions raised by the Congress related to various issues dominated in the state during the BJP regime in the last nine and a half years, the chief minister is asking 11 questions from former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

“The BJP failed to work in Haryana in the last nine and a half years and when the assembly elections are round the corner, the chief minister is making false and hollow promises every day. What the Saini government can do in just two months when they failed to work for the state in their entire tenure. The BJP government has failed to fulfil their 2014 and 2019 manifestos promises like ₹9,000 allowances per month for the unemployed youths and state employees pay scale equivalent to Punjab government employees,” he said.

He said that they are going to meet people and the Congress manifesto will be prepared as per voters’ suggestion, adding the manifesto will be ready by August 15.

Deepender alleged that the Haryana government has closed 5,000 schools in the last nine and a half years and nearly all students enrolled in 500 government schools are forced to sit on the ground in the classroom.

Commenting on the enforcement directorate raids on the premises of Mahendergarh MLA Rao Dan Singh, Deepender alleged that the BJP would send agencies to the doorsteps of opposition leaders, but the people have become aware about how the government is misusing agencies.

“The central agencies will come to Haryana at frequent intervals till the assembly polls are not concluded,” the Rohtak MP added.