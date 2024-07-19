 CM Saini making false promises to woo voters: Deepender - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jul 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

CM Saini making false promises to woo voters: Deepender

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Jul 19, 2024 06:46 AM IST

Addressing a gathering at Julana in Jind, Deepender said that instead of answering questions raised by the Congress related to various issues dominated in the state during the BJP regime in the last nine and a half years, the chief minister is asking 11 questions from former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

Launching a scathing attack on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Haryana, Rohtak Member of Parliament Deepender Singh Hooda on Thursday alleged that the Nayab Singh Saini-led government has become a government of ‘false promises’ after the Haryana Congress unit launched ‘Haryana Mange Hisab’ campaign. He alleged that the chief minister is making false and hollow promises every day to woo voters.

Launching a scathing attack on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Haryana, Rohtak Member of Parliament Deepender Singh Hooda on Thursday alleged that the Nayab Singh Saini-led government has become a government of ‘false promises’ after the Haryana Congress unit launched ‘Haryana Mange Hisab’ campaign. (HT Photo)
Launching a scathing attack on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Haryana, Rohtak Member of Parliament Deepender Singh Hooda on Thursday alleged that the Nayab Singh Saini-led government has become a government of ‘false promises’ after the Haryana Congress unit launched ‘Haryana Mange Hisab’ campaign. (HT Photo)

Addressing a gathering at Julana in Jind, Deepender said that instead of answering questions raised by the Congress related to various issues dominated in the state during the BJP regime in the last nine and a half years, the chief minister is asking 11 questions from former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

“The BJP failed to work in Haryana in the last nine and a half years and when the assembly elections are round the corner, the chief minister is making false and hollow promises every day. What the Saini government can do in just two months when they failed to work for the state in their entire tenure. The BJP government has failed to fulfil their 2014 and 2019 manifestos promises like 9,000 allowances per month for the unemployed youths and state employees pay scale equivalent to Punjab government employees,” he said.

He said that they are going to meet people and the Congress manifesto will be prepared as per voters’ suggestion, adding the manifesto will be ready by August 15.

Deepender alleged that the Haryana government has closed 5,000 schools in the last nine and a half years and nearly all students enrolled in 500 government schools are forced to sit on the ground in the classroom.

Commenting on the enforcement directorate raids on the premises of Mahendergarh MLA Rao Dan Singh, Deepender alleged that the BJP would send agencies to the doorsteps of opposition leaders, but the people have become aware about how the government is misusing agencies.

“The central agencies will come to Haryana at frequent intervals till the assembly polls are not concluded,” the Rohtak MP added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / CM Saini making false promises to woo voters: Deepender
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On