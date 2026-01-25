CM Sukhu vows to pay arrears to pensioners above 70-years of age by Jan-end

Chief minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday announced that the complete payment of arrears of individual and family pensioners aged 70 years and above would be made in the month of January this year. Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu during the 56th Statehood Day celebrations at Pragpur in Kangra on Sunday. (CMO HP)

The CM made the announcement during 56th Statehood Day celebration in Kangra’s Pragpur where he unfurled the national flag.

He said that an amount of ₹90 crore would be spent for this purpose. Sukhu further stated that Class-IV employees, who retired between January 1, 2016 and December 31, 2021 have accrued arrears of gratuity and leave encashment due to the revision of pension and related benefits and announced that an additional 50% of the gratuity arrears and 70% of the leave encashment arrears would be paid to them in the month of January and an expenditure of ₹96 crore would be incurred.

Congratulating the people on the occasion, he recalled the contributions of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and the first chief minister of Himachal, Dr YS Parmar.

The CM also announced the constitution of an Agriculture and Horticulture Commission in the state to ensure the participation of farmers and orchardists, and to safeguard their rights. He said that the state government would present a Bill to form this Commission in the upcoming Budget Session.

He announced the opening of SDM office at Pragpur and PHC at Nalsuha in Jaswan assembly constituency.

He further stated that the Vision Document has been prepared through extensive consultations with people across the state, experts, the administration and institutions. While drafting the document, due consideration has been given to Himachal, aspirations of its hard working people and its strong social traditions. The objective is to promote development that is environmentally sustainable, disaster-resilient and inclusive of all sections of society, he added.

Sukhu inaugurates, lays foundation stones for 8 devp projects

CM Sukhu also inaugurated and laid foundation stones of eight development projects worth ₹79.60 crore at Pragpur for Jaswan Pragpur assembly constituency in Kangra district on Sunday.

The CM Inaugurated Model Career Centre at Kasba, Kotla constructed at a cost of ₹6.14 crore, ₹78 lakh Treasury Office building at Rakkar, ₹1.04 crore additional accommodation in Government Senior Secondary School, Saleti and ₹1.74 crore office building of newly created division of Jal Shakti Vibhag, Jaswan Pragpur. He also performed opening ceremonies of SDPO office Dadasiba, Dadasiba police stations, Sansarpur Main and Sansarpur Terrace on the occasion.

He also laid foundation stones of link road Pirsaluhi (Kangra) to Kitpal (Hamirpur) to be constructed at a cost of ₹9.60 crore, ₹25.16 crore sewerage scheme to Heritage village Garli and Pragpur in tehsil Pragpur, ₹16.12 crore check dam and dykes on various nallahs/khads in Rakkar Jal Shakti Vibhag sub division of Jaswan Pragpur constituency and ₹18.96 crore system improvement scheme for construction of 33/11 KV GIS sub-station Kasba Kota under electric sub-division of Sansarpur Terrace in Kangra district.