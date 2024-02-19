Col CK Nayudu Trophy: Maharashtra restricted to 280 on Day 1

After an impressive win over Punjab in the previous match, Chandigarh bowled out Maharashtra for 280 in first innings on Day 1 of the Col CK Nayudu Trophy being played at Cricket Stadium, Sector 16, on Sunday. Harshal Kate scored 150 for Maharashtra in Col CK Nayudu Trophy tie against Chandigarh. (HT PHOTO)

Bowlers Amit Shukla (3/75) and Nishunk Birla (3/102) grabbed three wickets each for Chandigarh.

Visitors won the toss and decided to bat. Maharashtra top-order AS Dharmadhikari (11), Aniruddha Sabale (9) and SA Veer (19) crumbled with 59/3 on the board. Skipper AS Nalavade and HA Kate overcame the crisis with 95 runs partnership to steer the inning to 154. In-form Bowler Amit Shukla separated the duo by dismissing Nalavade (59). Later, Nishunk Birla got rid of the middle order RS Hadke (12), Vicky Ostwal (10) and AA Panwar (0) to reduce the side at 211/7.

Soon, Shukla accounted for Mahesh Gawde for duck at the team score of 212. But on the other end, Kate held the fort with a valuable 67-run partnership with AR Naushad and took the score to 279. In the last moments of the innings, Neel ended the stay of Kate as the batsman scored 150 runs off 230 balls with 21 fours and one six. Bawa dismissed Tanpure (0) and the team collapsed at 280 runs in the 89th over. AR Naushad remained unbeaten on one run after playing 48 balls.