News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Cold spell: School timings changed in Chandigarh

Cold spell: School timings changed in Chandigarh

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jan 07, 2024 09:16 AM IST

To ensure minimal disruption to pre-board examinations, schools in Chandigarh may open at 9 am for pre-board classes, if deemed necessary, as per the education department order

In view of the cold spell and predicted dense fog in the region, all government, government-aided and private schools in Chandigarh will not open before 9.30 am and close no later than 3 pm from January 8 to January 13, as per an order by the UT education department.

Visitors at the Sector 17 Plaza in Chandigarh on a sunny Saturday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
To ensure minimal disruption to pre-board examinations, schools may open at 9 am for pre-board classes, if deemed necessary, as per the order.

