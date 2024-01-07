Cold spell: School timings changed in Chandigarh

In view of the cold spell and predicted dense fog in the region, all government, government-aided and private schools in Chandigarh will not open before 9.30 am and close no later than 3 pm from January 8 to January 13, as per an order by the UT education department.

Visitors at the Sector 17 Plaza in Chandigarh on a sunny Saturday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)