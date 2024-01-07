Cold spell: School timings changed in Chandigarh
Jan 07, 2024 09:16 AM IST
To ensure minimal disruption to pre-board examinations, schools in Chandigarh may open at 9 am for pre-board classes, if deemed necessary, as per the education department order
In view of the cold spell and predicted dense fog in the region, all government, government-aided and private schools in Chandigarh will not open before 9.30 am and close no later than 3 pm from January 8 to January 13, as per an order by the UT education department.
To ensure minimal disruption to pre-board examinations, schools may open at 9 am for pre-board classes, if deemed necessary, as per the order.
