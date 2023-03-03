Cold war between guv, CM not in state’s interest: Warring

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Friday said that the ‘cold war’ between governor Banwarilal Purohit and chief minister Bhagwant Mann does not augur well for the state. Warring claimed that the governor made no secret of his feelings for the chief minister and his government. (HT File Photo)

Warring remarked, while pointing out how the governor took jibes at the Aam Aadmi Party government in the state.

The Punjab Congress chief said the questions raised by the governor still remain unanswered. “You do not feel like answering to the governor, but do answer to the people of Punjab as these questions have come from their representatives to the governor,” he added in a statement. He warned that the confrontationist approach, that is the characteristic way of the working of the AAP everywhere, will not work in Punjab.