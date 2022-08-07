Commonwealth Games: Victorious Indian weightlifters receive grand reception at Amritsar airport
: Decorated with 10 medals in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, a team of Indian weight lifters received a rousing welcome as they arrived at Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport here.
The team included Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, Jeremy Lalrinnunga and Achinta Sheuli, who secured gold medals in the games, Bindyarani Devi and Vikas Thakur, who bagged silver medals, and Harjinder Kaur, Gururaja Poojary, Lovepreet Singh and Gurdeep Singh, who won bronze medals.
Four of these players are from Amritsar district. Lovepreet’s village is situated near the airport.
Amritsar Deputy Commissioner Harpreet Singh Sudan received the players and presented bouquets to them. He also conveyed Punjab sports Minister Meet Hayer’s wishes to them. ENDS
-
Delhi LG Saxena suspends 11 excise officials for ‘lapses’ in city liquor policy
Delhi lieutenant governor VK Saxena on Saturday approved the suspension against 11 officers of the Delhi excise department for “serious lapses” in the implementation of the city's 2021-22 excise policy, said officials aware of the matter. The 11 include IAS officer Arava Gopi Krishna, who was the city's excise commissioner at the time, and incumbent deputy commissioner Anand Tiwari. Delhi government officials did not respond to requests seeking comment on the suspensions.
-
Shinde lands in Delhi on his 7th trip; cabinet expansion on top of agenda
Chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday arrived in Delhi on a two-day visit. This is Shinde's seventh trip to the national capital since he took oath of office on June 30. Shinde and Fadnavis attended the third meeting of the national committee on “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” on Saturday. On Sunday, Shinde will attend NITI Aayog's governing council meeting to be chaired by prime minister Narendra Modi.
-
Residents accuse Ludhiana MC of sub-standard repair work at road cave-in site
Residents have accused the municipal corporation of using substandard quality sewer pipes to repair the damaged cave-in site near the post office in Passi Nagar. Resident Narinder Masson alleged that the sewer pipes that were being installed at the cave-in site are already damaged. A large portion of the Sua road caved-in in Passi Nagar on July 30 after the city witnessed heavy rainfall.
-
Punjab and Haryana high court summons PSPCL chairman
The Punjab and Haryana high court has summoned chairman and managing director, Punjab State Power Corporation Limited for September 1 over non-speaking orders being passed in the cases of disputes between the corporation and employees. The court observed that a perusal of the order passed indicated that it is non-speaking order.
-
Single payment window in place at Ludhiana MC suvidha kendras, token system in offing
In a move aimed at doing away with public harassment and the time-consuming process of making payments, the municipal corporation has implemented a single-window system in its suvidha kendras and the official website for payment of dues. The authorities are now working to introduce a digital token system at the MC suvidha kendras, under which screens will also be installed and tokens will be given to visitors with an aim to avoid long queues.
