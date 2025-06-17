Complete eradication of terrorism from J&K is our top priority: LG Sinha

The lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said that complete eradication of Pak sponsored terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir was his top priority and that he has given a free hand to the Jammu and Kashmir Police and security forces to deal with the terrorists and terror eco-system within the union territory. J&K LG Manoj Sinha presenting trophy during the passing out parade in Udhampur on Monday. (Source: X)

Addressing a passing out parade of 49 deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) and 1,112 probationers sub-inspectors (PSIs) at Sher-e-Kashmir Police Academy at Udhampur, Sinha said, “Complete eradication of terrorism from the soil of J&K is our top priority. Our mighty warriors of J&K Police must adopt a multi-pronged approach and harness the power of intelligence, community engagement, technology, and inter-agency collaboration.”

Sinha asserted that the security forces must intensify targeted strike on the OGWs network and the elements providing logistical and financial support to the terrorists should be brought to justice. “I have given a free hand to the Jammu and Kashmir Police and security forces to deal with the terrorists and terror eco-system within the UT. I want the mighty police force, the most powerful Indian Army and the valiant central armed police forces (CAPFs) to work together to wipe out the terrorists and their support system,” he added.

He also called upon J&K Police to utilise the modern technology like Artificial Intelligence to enhance its capability of data collection and analysis to counter security threats, prevent radicalisation and triumph over adverse situations.

At the same time, he, however, stressed upon beat policing and area policing. “Despite remarkable changes in technology, there is no alternative to beat policing and area policing. Therefore, we have to bring beat policing to the centre of the security apparatus. We must strike a fine balance between technical intelligence and human intelligence to strengthen overall counter-terrorism efforts,” he said.

Our police personnel should also focus on fostering collective vigilance in the communities. This will not only enable the police force to ensure a coordinated response against terrorists but will also strengthen the trust with all sections of society, he said.

Director of Udhampur police academy Garib Dass also briefed about the programme and various activities conducted during the training course.