With the Congress set for a campaign blitz in Punjab from May 23 to 29, top leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and party’s national president Mallikarjun Kharge will take up more than 10 rallies in the state. Cong top guns to hold over 10 rallies in

According to Capt Sandeep Sandhu, general secretary of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC), the party has so far planned big rallies of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Kharge and Rahul Gandhi in Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Fatehgarh Sahib, Patiala and Ludhiana. Besides, many star campaigners will visit Punjab in the coming days to further boost the party campaign.

In Patiala and Ludhiana, Rahul will address massive rallies against Preneet Kaur and Ravneet Bittu, respectively, both former Congress leaders who have been fielded by the BJP.

Party insiders say the Congress is leaving no stone unturned to ensure defeat of the three-time MP, Ravneet Bittu. Partap Bajwa, leader of opposition in the state assembly, is seen frequently in Ludhiana.

“For Ludhiana, we have roped in Rahul Gandhi, Kharge and even Priyanka Gandhi. More leaders from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh will also join the campaign. Our aim is to defeat Preneet Kaur and Ravneet Bittu at any cost,” said a Congress leader.

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring is in the fray against Bittu in Ludhiana. Bittu was once considered close to Rahul Gandhi and was the first Youth Congress president in 2008 when Rahul started the electoral process in the wing.

The Congress’ Patiala candidate, Dr Dharamvira Gandhi, is said to have joined the party after being persuaded by Rahul Gandhi, who has given him ticket despite opposition from traditional Congressmen who were vying for the party ticket.

The BJP has already finalised its massive campaign plan beginning Thursday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in Patiala. Modi will also address two rallies in Gurdaspur and Jalandhar on May 24.