Congress, AAP pushed Punjab 70 years behind in terms of development: Sharma

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Apr 27, 2024 08:52 AM IST

In the last seven years, the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party governments had pushed Punjab 70 years back in terms of development, SAD’s Patiala candidate NK Sharma claimed

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate from Patiala constituency NK Sharma said this time Lok Sabha elections will be fought based on development works done in Patiala Lok Sabha constituency during the tenure of the SAD government in Punjab.

Shiromani Akali Dal candidate from Patiala constituency NK Sharma addressing a meeting of party workers in Dera Bassi on Friday. (HT Photo)
In the last seven years, the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party governments had pushed Punjab 70 years back in terms of development, Sharma claimed.

Sharma was speaking while addressing a meeting of workers and officials on Friday. He said development projects worth crores had come up in the entire Patiala Lok Sabha constituency, including Dera Bassi, during the Akali Dal government’s tenure.

However, during the Congress rule, not even a single brick was laid in the name of development, he alleged, adding that now, for the last two years, the Aam Aadmi Party government was only doing false propaganda in the name of development.

During the Akali Dal government, only 43 crore were spent on publicity, but the AAP government had increased the budget to 750 crore, Sharma added.

Sharma shared that the Punjab Bachao Yatra being taken out under the leadership of Shiromani Akali Dal president and former deputy chief minister Sukhbir Badal will enter the Dera Bassi assembly constituency on May 5. This yatra will halt at several places, where Sukhbir will meet party workers.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Congress, AAP pushed Punjab 70 years behind in terms of development: Sharma
