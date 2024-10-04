Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Oct 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Congress anti-farmer: Anurag

ByShailee Dogra, Panchkula
Oct 04, 2024 09:04 AM IST

Anurag termed Congress “anti-farmer” and said, “I ask Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Bhupinder Singh Hooda that when they were in power in Haryana, why did they not implement the Swaminathan Committee report?

Former Union minister and Member of Parliament Anurag Thakur called Congress an “anti-farmer party”. Anurag reached Panchkula on the first day of Navratras and paid obeisance at Mata Mansa Devi.

Former Union minister and Member of Parliament Anurag Thakur called Congress an “anti-farmer party”. Anurag reached Panchkula on the first day of Navratras and paid obeisance at Mata Mansa Devi. (ANI File)
Former Union minister and Member of Parliament Anurag Thakur called Congress an “anti-farmer party”. Anurag reached Panchkula on the first day of Navratras and paid obeisance at Mata Mansa Devi. (ANI File)

He said, “Aisa koi bacha nahi, Congress ne jise thaga nahi (There is no one left who has not been cheated by Congress). Congress has cheated the voters in Himachal also by lying during the elections. Congress party gave 10 guarantees in Himachal and formed the government, but Congress has not been able to fulfil even a single guarantee”.

He termed Congress “anti-farmer” and said, “I ask Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Bhupinder Singh Hooda that when they were in power in Haryana, why did they not implement the Swaminathan Committee report? Congress was in power for 10 years continuously, then why did it not implement MSP guarantee in Haryana?”

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On