Haryana: Was never invited to ‘Vipaksh Aapke Samaksh’ events, says Kumari Selja

In a major embarrassment to the Congress, its general secretary and former state president Kumari Selja on Wednesday said she was never invited for the “Vipaksh Aapke Samaksh” programmes organised by the party in Haryana. Former Haryana Congress President Kumari Selja during her address at “Hath se Hath jodo” program in Yamunanagar. Later she addressed the press conference. (HT Photo)

Selja further questioned the motive of the programme, asking why it was needed at this point.

“Let me be clear, I was not invited to any of the programmes. Moreover, I can’t understand the very basis of this programme. Why does the party need a revival. This is happening even when Hath Se Hath Jodo events are underway. I was told that Vipaksh Aapke Samaksh is part of Hath Se Hath Jodo and was started after the success of Bharat Jodo Yatra led by our leader Rahul Gandhi, but I’m still not clear…Let it be and I’ve no objection,” the former Ambala MP said.

Selja said this while speaking at a press conference in Yamunanagar, where she was asked if she was invited to the party’s programme as claimed by state president Udai Bhan, who had said all leaders of the party have been sent an invitation.

Congress had organised the “Vipaksh Aapke Samaksh” programme in Yamunanagar’s Jagadhri on April 2 wherein former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda had addressed a huge gathering. Several leaders had attended the event, but Selja and her associates were conspicuous by their absence.

Areas under Ambala ignored during Cong rule: Selja

The leader also accepted before the media that the North Haryana region, particularly the assembly constituencies under the then Ambala Lok Sabha seat, she represented twice, was “ignored” during the 10 years’ of Congress government led by Hooda.

“This was an issue at the time and I accept it now too. I’m not pointing out someone personally, but the reality is before you. In the 10 years (of Hooda government) what this region deserved, was not delivered. However, I managed to bring several projects for all the nine constituencies during my tenure in the Parliament. This is happening again now. There are several senior leaders from them (BJP), but nothing is being done and the area remains ignored,” she added.

Selja was bombarded with questions from reporters on “party unity” and despite several attempts, the district organisational structure of the party is yet to be announced.

She replied, “We are workers of our leader Rahul Gandhi. We are here to strengthen the party and a few issues are bound to happen.”