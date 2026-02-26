Congress eyes Barnala rally to launch 2027 Punjab poll campaign

The Congress will launch its campaign for next year’s Punjab assembly polls with a ‘Kisan Mazdoor Rally’ in Barnala on February 28, to be addressed by the leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi. Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring at the Barnala rally venue. (HT File)

By choosing Barnala, a major centre in the Malwa belt as the venue, the Congress has made a calculated political move as it is traditionally regarded as a stronghold of the incumbent Aam Aadmi Party and has also served as an epicentre of farmer and labour movements.

Malwa, considered the heart of Punjab politics, accounts for the maximum 69 assembly seats out of the state’s total 117.

Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring believes that holding the rally in this region will help Congress consolidate its presence and dent AAP’s influence in its core belt.

The move gains further significance in light of the recent Barnala bypoll, where Congress managed to defeat AAP.

“This is a rally to save both kisan and mazdoor. Rahul Gandhi will speak on both issues of MGNREGA and the impact of the Indo-US deal on the farming sector, which will leave farmers in a lurch. We are expecting a massive gathering,” Warring said.

The Barnala rally follows a series of MGNREGA Bachao Sangram rallies conducted across Punjab under the leadership of former Chhattisgarh CM and AICC general secretary in-charge of Punjab Bhupesh Baghel.

With Rahul’s participation, the party aims to elevate the campaign to a national level.

Party strategists are working for a significant turnout from the districts of Mansa, Barnala, Sangrur and Bathinda. Through this mobilisation, Congress aims to strengthen its organisational base and regain lost ground in these districts ahead of the 2027 polls.

The upcoming rally is also being viewed as a crucial moment for Raja Warring. With internal dissent brewing within the state unit, the success of the February 28 event is likely to consolidate his leadership. Over the past few weeks, he has been holding meetings across Punjab to mobilise party workers and ensure an impressive gathering at Barnala.

Notably, Rahul last visited Punjab in September 2025, when he toured flood-affected areas in Amritsar and Gurdaspur. Since then, the state Congress has witnessed internal upheaval, with around 30 leaders reportedly writing to the party high command seeking an appointment with him to raise grievances against Warring and seeking a leadership change in the state.