Congress gets double jolt ahead of Himachal assembly polls as 2 MLAs join BJP
In a major setback to the opposition Congress, which aims at returning to power in Himachal in the upcoming assembly elections, two of its MLAs Pawan Kajal and Lakhwinder Singh Rana joined the BJP on Wednesday.
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur and state BJP chief Suresh Kashyap welcomed the two MLAs to the party in New Delhi. Pawan Kajal, a two-term legislator who represents Kangra, was also the working president of the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC).
Anticipating his move, Congress had removed Kajal from the post late on Tuesday to avoid embarrassment. Both the defector MLAs were expelled from Congress for six years for anti-party activities after they joined the BJP.
Late on Tuesday, words spread that Kajal and Rana had flown to New Delhi while chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, state BJP president Suresh Kashyap, secretary (organisation) Pavan Rana and Union minister of information and broadcasting, who was on a tour to the state, also made a sudden dash to the national capital to finalise their induction into the party.
Kajal was a BJP member before 2012 when he contested the assembly election from Kangra as an Independent candidate after being denied a ticket. He extended support to the Congress government led by former chief minister Virbhadra Singh and became an associate member of the Congress.
He joined the Congress before the 2017 assembly elections and was re-elected. Earlier, he was twice elected as a member of the Kangra Zila Parishad. Rumours were rife for quite some time that he may join the BJP, though Kajal had denied of any such move and even chaired a meeting of block Congress a day ago.
He was appointed the Congress working president in April when Pratibha Singh was made the HPCC chief.
Kajal belongs to the OBC community, a dominant force in the most populous and electorally significant Kangra district. His joining the BJP ahead of the polls has dealt a blow to the Congress in Kangra, the district that sends 15 legislators to the 68-member state assembly.
Kajal was miffed for being continuously ignored within the party and in his own district right from the day when he was appointed the working president in April. He was given a seat in the back row during the party functions held at Dharamshala and Palampur and even was not invited to address the party workers.
Lakhwinder Singh Rana is a two-term legislator from the Nalagarh Assembly segment in Solan district and was close to former HPCC chief Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, who now heads the important election campaign committee of the state Congress.
State Congress president Pratibha Singh’s legislator son Vikramaditya Singh had been openly promoting the Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) state president Hardeep Singh Bawa, a staunch loyalist of late chief minister Virbhadra Singh, from Nalagarh for a long which left Rana peeved. Bawa had unsuccessfully contested the 2017 election against Rana as an Independent candidate and was expelled from the Congress.
He was not only taken back into the Congress but was given a prominent post of state general secretary in Pratibha Singh’s team. Since then, Bawa had been carrying out activities parallel to Rana, projecting himself as the Congress candidate from Nalagarh for the next assembly elections.
Rana started as an activist of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, BJP’s student wing, in 1996. He was a member of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha in 1997 and later served as president of the Nalagarh block of the BJP twice. He also remained a member of the panchayat samiti and zila parishad.
Rana joined the Indian National Congress in 2005 and served in various posts in the party since then. He was first elected to the state legislative assembly in 2011 byelections and re-elected in 2017.
-
Two months on, no headway into threat calls to Jalandhar West MLA
Two months on, police have been unable to trace persons behind the threat calls to Jalandhar West MLA Sheetal Angural. MLA Angural had allegedly received threat calls from two unknown numbers, bearing a picture of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, for eight to 10 days starting June 16. Though the callers did not ask him for money, they repeatedly told him to resign while stating that if he stayed on as MLA, his family would be killed.
-
Uttarakhand woman gives poison to two children, dies by suicide: Police
A 24-year-old woman on Tuesday died by suicide after giving poison to her two young children In Udham Singh Nagar district. Police said it is not clear why the woman decided to die by suicide or kill two of her three children. She later met another man and started living with him. A month back, she gave birth to her third child. Police said she allegedly consumed poison when the man had gone to work.
-
Congress lauds ‘bold response’ by Bihar leaders in forming Mahagathbandhan govt
The Congress on Wednesday hailed Bihar's new 31-minister government under the 'grand alliance', and said the leaders of the state emerged on top despite the Bharatiya Janata party's intimidation attempts. On Tuesday, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar expanded his cabinet by inducting 31 ministers, days after he and his deputy Rashtriya Janata Dal's Tejashwi Yadav took oath. BJP spokespersons were unavailable to comment on the matter.
-
Soldier who died in Siachen 38 years ago laid to rest with full military honours
Lance Naik Chandrashekhar Harbola, the soldier whose body was found in a bunker 38 years after he went missing on the Siachen Glacier, was cremated with full military honours at Haldwani in Uttarakhand's Nainital district on Wednesday. Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, sainik welfare minister Ganesh Joshi and women empowerment minister Rekha Arya met his wife, Shanti Devi, 63, to convey their condolences and pay homage to the soldier before the last rites.
-
Over 70% of Bihar ministers face criminal cases: ADR report
Out of the 32 ministers whose criminal, financial, educational details furnished in their election affidavits were analysed by the ADR, 23 (about 72%) have criminal cases pending against them. The earlier NDA ministry headed by Nitish Kumar, 18 out of 31 ministers had criminal cases registered against them, according to ADR and Election Watch report based on affidavits of 28 of them. As many as 14 of the ministers faced serious criminal cases.
