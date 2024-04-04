Congress in a ‘confused state’: Kangana

Bollywood actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut, who is the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from the Mandi Lok Sabha seat, on Thursday said that the Congress had “losing its rationality”. BJP candidate from Mandi Kangana Ranaut addressing a gathering in the Sundernagar assembly segment in Mandi on Thursday. (Birbal Sharma/HT)

Addressing a gathering in the Sundernagar assembly segment in Mandi, she criticised Congress for its stance on the donations collected for the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Kangana asserted that the Congress labelling the donations as a BJP scam reflects its state of “confusion and erratic statements”.

“They seem to have lost their grip on rationality, engaging in such politics. Our battle is against this very mindset, which is why I refer to it as ‘Dharamyudh’,” she said, and added that nationalism is religion of the BJP.

“They couldn’t digest it when the BJP announced my candidacy from Mandi and resorted to numerous attacks against me. Let us not forget that they displayed similar attitudes towards others as well. You would have seen what kind of remarks a Congress leader made about Hema Malini recently.”

While campaigning in the Mandi, Kangana criticised the Congress for tarnishing India’s reputation on the global stage through their actions for decades. “Their involvement in numerous scams and corruption tainted India’s image. However, there has been a transformation and India is now emerging as a world leader under Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” she added.

She said that the people of the state have full faith in PM Modi.