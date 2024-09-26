Congress’ manifesto for Panchkula a blank paper: Gian Chand Gupta

Tearing into the manifesto released by Congress candidate Chander Mohan on Wednesday, incumbent MLA Gian Chand Gupta termed the manifesto “a mere blank paper”. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Panchkula assembly constituency Gian Chand Gupta during an event. (HT Photo)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Panchkula assembly constituency Gian Chand Gupta, talking to media persons, said, “In his manifesto, he had promised things which have already been completed. He has no vision for Panchkula.”

Gupta claimed, “The Sector-23 garbage dump was made when Chander Mohan was an MLA. The dumping ground was created in the city here during the rule of the Congress. We are finding a permanent solution to the Jhuriwala dumping ground and the legacy waste has been cleared.”

Taking a dig at providing pink bus service, Gupta said, “Chander Mohan should get out and move around in Panchkula, and he will get to know that already pink bus service is running. BJP government has specially started pink bus service for women.”

Gupta said, “Chander Mohan who claims to build new concrete ghats for worship on Ghaggar river, probably does not know that Chhath Ghat has already been built here.”

“Chander Mohan, who talks about installing CCTV cameras for security, probably does not know that more than 350 CCTV cameras are already installed in the city,” said Gupta adding “Chander Mohan did not come out of his drawing room for five years after losing the election, did not participate in anyone’s happiness or sorrow, so how would he know how far Panchkula has progressed in terms of development.”