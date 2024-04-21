Congress MPs always neglected Anandpur Sahib: Chandumajra

Bibi Randeep Kaur Salamatpur, former general secretary of AAP’s women wing, along with other leaders of the party, joined the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in the presence of party’s Anandpur Sahib candidate Prem Singh Chandumajra in New Chandigarh on Saturday. Chandumajra accused Congress of neglecting the Anandpur Sahib constituency. (HT file)

Welcoming the leaders into the party fold, Chandumajra said every Punjabi had a deep-rooted connection with SAD, attributing it to the “respect accorded by the party to every resident of Punjab”. He said there was a trend of disillusionment among workers and leaders of AAP, leading to their migration to the Akali Dal.

Turning on the Congress, Chandumajra accused it of neglecting the Anandpur Sahib constituency. He alleged that Congress MPs had historically evaded responsibility towards the seat through absenteeism and neglect.

He criticised previous Congress MPs, including Ravneet Bittu and Ambika Soni, for “abandoning the constituency after their electoral victories”.

He further lambasted Congress leader Manish Tewari, accusing him of betraying the trust of the Anandpur Sahib electorate and relocating to Chandigarh. Asserting his commitment to the welfare of the Anandpur Sahib constituency, Chandumajra pledged to prioritise its development and represent its interests in the Parliament.