Congress national spokesperson slams Centre for favouring ‘capitalist friends’
Launching a stinging attack on the Narendra Modi-led Union government, Congress national spokesperson Alka Lamba called BJP’s nationalism “fake and a tool to benefit PM’s crony capitalist friends”.
She was addressing a press conference here on Friday on the eve of the launch of Congress’ Rojgar Sangarsh Yatra. The first phase of the yatra will be led by All India Congress secretary Raghubir Singh Bali and begins on Saturday, coinciding with the 78th birth anniversary of former PM Rajiv Gandhi.
Lamba said that PM Modi decided that the Tricolour will be made of polyester (for Har Ghar Tiranga campaign) instead of Khadi and awarded a ₹500 crore contract to his capitalist friend’s company Reliance India Limited.
“While traditional khadi weavers did not get a single contract, Reliance not only became world’s largest polyester manufacturer but also got GST exemption,” said Lamba.
Painting a grim picture of the employment scenario in the country, Lamba said the government has said in the Parliament that a total of 22 crore youths applied for government jobs in the last eight years, of which only 7 lakh were employed, even as 1 crore posts were lying vacant in various central departments alone.
Lamba said BJP had mocked MGNREGA when it was launched by Congress in 2006, but the scheme provided jobs to 3 crore people during Covid.
She also slammed the Centre for Agnipath Scheme, calling it a betrayal of youth. “When we form a government at the Centre, this scheme will be cancelled and old scheme of regular recruitment in Army will be restored,” she added.
Inclusion of non-local voters: Police stop PDP leaders from staging protest in Srinagar
Police on Friday stopped Peoples Democratic Party leaders from holding a protest against the inclusion of non-local voters in the electoral rolls in Jammu and Kashmir. PDP leaders led by party chief spokesman, Suhail Bukhari, tried to take out a protest demonstration from the party office on Residency road. However, police didn't allow them to move towards Lal Chowk and they were pushed back inside the office.
Proposed forest conservation act rules: Green groups from Himalayan states seek withdrawal
More than 60 environmental groups, organisations, thinkers, intellectuals and activists from Himalayan states have written to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MOEF&CC) seeking the withdrawal of the proposed rules in the Forest Conservation Act in order to prevent the growing ecological crisis and forest degradation in the Himalayan region and to ensure the rights of indigenous communities and forest dwellers.
Himachal: Couple among 4 dead in three road accidents
A newlywed couple from Lalitpur district of Uttar Pradesh died after a truck rammed into their SUV near Manali on Friday. The deceased have been identified as 23-year-old Rohit Kaushik and his wife Mansi. Manali deputy superintendent of police Hemraj Verma said the truck driver fled the spot after the accident. The bodies have been sent for postmortem and families of the victims have been informed.
HP govt committed to safeguard interests of fruit growers: Jai Ram
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur was addressing a deputation of BJP workers of Jubbal-Nawar-Kotkhai area, led by Chetan Bragta. Thakur said the late Narendra Bragta was not only one of the most prominent BJP leaders in the region, but also committed to safeguard interests of the horticulturists. Thakur said that farmers should not only go for crop diversification, but also ensure the value addition of their crops.
Noida cops attach illegal assets worth ₹5.5 crore of two gangsters
Police in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar have attached "illegally-acquired" assets worth around Rs 5.50 crore of two gangsters, officials said on Friday. The properties, which included residential plots and vehicles, were attached under provisions of the UP Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act on instructions of Police Commissioner Alok Singh on Thursday, the officials said.
