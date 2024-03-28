Congress panel meets to chalk Himachal poll strategy

The first meeting of Congress’s six-member panel constituted to ensure better coordination between the state government and the party organisation met in Chandigarh to chalk out its strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. From left: Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and party’s state in-charge Rajiv Shukla in Chandigarh for the poll strategy meeting. (Keshav Singh/HT )

All India Congress Committee (AICC) Himachal in-charge Rajiv Shukla, who presided over the meeting, said, “Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is doing its job. In the first meeting, we held consultations with our state leaders to chalk out the strategy.”

The party had constituted a committee after six now-disqualified legislators and the three independents supporting the government voted in favour of the BJP candidate Harsh Mahajan in the February Rajya Sabha elections, handing Congress’s Abhishek Manu Singhvi a surprising defeat and making way for political turmoil in the state.

Besides Shukla, the panel comprises Himachal chief minister (CM) Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, state party president Pratibha Singh, deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri as well as leader Kaul Singh Thakur, Dhaniram Shandil and Ram Lal Thakur.

Shukla before heading into the meeting told mediapersons that the party will also chalk out a strategy for the by-elections necessitated by the disqualification of the party legislators who cross-voted during the Rajya Sabha polls.

“BJP doesn’t have good leaders, while Congress has a sea of leaders,” Shukla said on being asked about its leaders being poached.

The leaders, however, parried questions on state unit president Pratibha Singh’s refusal to enter the Lok Sabha fray form Mandi, saying “Has Pratibha expressed her views in the media? If so, we will talk to her”.

Pratibha Singh, meanwhile, again rejected the idea of contesting polls from Mandi. “I have already apprised the high command about my decision. Further, decision now lies with them.”

Responding to the BJP fielding Bollywood actor Kangna Ranuat as its candidate from Mandi, Partibha said, “Why are you putting the question before me? Our party will contest the elections and put up a fight.”

Sukhu, meanwhile, exuded confidence about his party winning all six assembly seats for which by-polls were announced, saying, “Congress is fully geared up for elections.”

Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri said the Congress-led state government was standing on steady ground, adding, “There is discontent growing in the BJP because the election is being contested between the Congress and the party’s rebel leaders who joined the BJP. Their own leaders can see what is happening and a few have expressed displeasure.”

“It is evident that there is no threat to our government in the state. Because we have 34 legislators and BJP only 25. There is no match,” he said.

Notably, discontent in the BJP continues to simmer as another leader, Rakesh Chaudhary, who contested the assembly polls in 2022 from Dharamshala on the party ticket also resigned from the party on Wednesday.

Rakesh Chaudhary was angry with the BJP fielding Congress rebel Sudhir Sharma from Dharamshala for the by-poll.

“I have worked for the party since 2022 just like a common worker. It was surprising to see the party sidelining me and bringing someone else into the party and giving him the ticket,” he said.