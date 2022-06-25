Congress picks PU DPR Vineet Punia as internal communications’ secretary in-charge

Vineet Punia, director, public relations, Panjab University, has been appointed as secretary in-charge of the internal communications department of the All India Congress Committee (AICC). He has been associated with AICC for around five years and was previously serving as a secretary in the AICC communications department. Vaibhav Walia has been picked as the secretary and Amitabh Dubey as in-charge, research and monitoring, in the department.

Other news in brief:

U-13 badminton ranking tourney from June 28

Chandigarh The Under-13 sub-junior All India ranking tournament will be held at Shivalik Public School, Phase 6, Mohali, from June 28 to July 4. Announcing this at the Chandigarh Press Club, an official of the Punjab Badminton Association said 750 entries had been received from across the country for the boys’ singles and doubles, and girls’ singles and doubles events. Among these, 150 entries are from the tricity alone. A prize pool of ₹3 lakh will be awarded to various winners and runners-up. Besides, ₹36,000 will be the prize money for the gold medallist and ₹18,000 for the runners-up. This ranking tournament will be a filter for the nationals being held in November, the official said.

Model Jail sets up physiotherapy unit for female inmates

Chandigarh A physiotherapy unit has been set up in the female ward of Model Jail, Sector 51. Inspector general of prisons Deepak Purohit inaugurated the unit on Friday in the presence of Palika Arora, joint inspector general of prisons, and other jail officers. Along with this, a children’s room with toys and other facilities was also inaugurated in the ward. Currently, three children are staying with their mothers in the jail.

GGDSD College inaugurates club

Chandigarh On the occasion of International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, Goswami Ganesh Dutta Sanatan Dharma College, Chandigarh, launched the Victory Against Drug Abuse (VADA) Club. The club has been launched in line with the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan by the Union ministry of social justice and empowerment. College principal Dr Ajay Sharma and Devinder Singh, chairman of department of laws, Panjab University, inaugurated the club.

Kids attend creative writing workshop

Chandigarh The Chandigarh Literary Society (CLS) organised a creative writing workshop for children at the Gurukul Global School, Sector 13, on Friday. CLS chairperson Sumita Misra said authors Chandra Shekhar Verma and Sonika Sethi conducted the one-day workshop to teach children the fundamentals of creative writing in English and Hindi.

Japanese scientists visit PU

Chandigarh A delegation of Japanese scientists, along with Yoshida Yuki, secretary, economic section, Embassy of Japan in India, visited Panjab University (PU) on Friday. The Japanese scientists are working in collaboration with Suman Mor, department of environment studies, on Aakash project, which focuses on the reduction of air pollution from crop residue burning in north India. Sudhir Kumar, director of research and development cell, PU, interacted with the delegation and discussed with Yuki collaborations in the fields of science, technology, art and culture through dual degree programmes, including student exchange.

Tiranga Sena to push for Indian National Flag Day

Chandigarh Former Haryana director general of police (DGP) Sheel Madhur on Friday announced the formation of the “Tiranga Sena” for strengthening the movement to declare July 22 as Indian National Flag Day. Speaking at the Chandigarh Press Club, he said, “To abide by the protocols of the national flag, a special day should be assigned to it. We are celebrating the 75th anniversary of Independence as Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, but are yet to honour our flag,” he said.

Man caught with restricted injections

Chandigarh A 39-year-old man was arrested with banned injections on Thursday. Police recovered 15 vials of buprenorphine injections (2 ml each) from Bablu, a resident of Sector 25, near Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Sector 25. He was booked under the NDPS Act.

36 bottles of illicit liquor seized, 2 held

Chandigarh Police arrested two men for possessing illicit liquor on Thursday. Mauji Lal, 45, hailing from Unnao in Uttar Pradesh, was caught with 24 quarters of country made liquor near Fire Station, Sector 17. A total of 12 similar bottles were found in the possession of Ravi, 38, of Sector 56, near the Sector 55/56 dividing road. Separate cases under the Excise Act were registered against them and they were later granted bail.

VHP protests idol’s desecration

Chandigarh The Chandigarh unit of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) held a protest outside the IT Park police station on Friday to protest the alleged desecration of an idol in Chandigarh. The members raised slogans against the police for delay in registration of a case and arrest of the accused, who they claimed was from Manimajra. “We have got the complaint and are investigating the matter,” said Sukhwinder Pal Singh Sondhi, deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Chandigarh.