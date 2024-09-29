Congress pushed India into clutches of terrorism, anarchy, says UP CM Yogi in Haryana

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday asserted Congress during its 60 year rule has been the inventor of problems, while BJP is part of the solution. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath during a public rally at Ateli assembly constituency in Mahendragarh on Saturday. (Yogi Adityanath X)

Yogi said that those who once criticised India and questioned its sovereignty are now saying ‘Ram-Ram’ referring to the inauguration of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Addressing a rally in Mahendergarh’s Ateli to seek votes for party candidate Arti Rao, Yogi said that Union minister Rao Inderjit Singh has established Gurugram as an IT hub and the city is known globally now.

“If you elect Arti (Rao’s daughter) from here, Ateli will see rapid development in the next five years. She will carry the legacy and development. You have to ensure the win of all BJP candidates from Ahirwal so that BJP can form the government for the third time in Haryana,” he added.

Referring to his recent visit to Jammu and Kashmir, Yogi said he was greeted with a ‘Ram-Ram’ chant at the airport.

“The man shouted Yogi sahab, Ram-Ram. When I looked back, it was a Maulvi. This is the impact of the removal of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. Those who used to question our sovereignty are now chanting ‘Ram-Ram’. If BJP gets powerful, those who target Hindus will be seen chanting ‘Hare Rama, Hare Krishna’ on streets,” he added.

Yogi alleged that the Congress was the main hurdle to Ram Temple’s construction.

“The Congress has pushed the country back as it divided people on caste, religion and language. The Congress has pushed the country into clutches of terrorism, naxalism, anarchy, corruption and nepotism. In the last 7.5 years, UP has not seen any riots which were common during the previous regimes. The rioters are either in jail or on their way to hell,” he added.

Targeting the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Yogi said: “If Rahul Gandhi comes to Uttar Pradesh, he will criticise Haryana, if he goes to Kerala, he will criticise Uttar Pradesh. And when he goes abroad, he criticizes India.”

Later Yogi addressed a rally at the Chhachhrauli grain market in the Jagadhari assembly constituency in favour of party candidates Kanwar Pal (Jagadhari), Ghanshyam Dass (Yamunanagar) and Balwant Singh (Sadhaura), were present.

(With inputs from ANI)