Congress stages protest against inflation outside Shimla’s Raj Bhawan
With the Congress staging a nationwide stir against the rising prices of commodities, the Himachal Pradesh unit of the Congress party also held a demonstration outside the Raj Bhawan on Friday.
The protesting Congress leaders criticised the Centre for levying the Goods and Service Tax on items of daily use, and the Agnipath Scheme for short-term recruitment into the armed forces. The Congress leaders criticised the government for pushing the country into an economic crisis.
Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee president Pratibha Singh said the Modi government was leaving no stone unturned to suppress the voice of the opposition.“The Modi government has hatched a conspiracy to defame Congress leaders by misusing investigating agencies,” she alleged, adding that the Congress will not be intimidated by such petty tactics, and will present a united front in the fight against the BJP.
All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary Sanjay Dutt, who is in charge of Himachal alleged that the BJP government was implicating the Congress leaders to divert the attention of the public from problems such as rising inflation and unemployment.
All India Congress Committee spokesperson Alka Lamba said the Congress’ satyagrah will continue till the government rollbacks its decisions. “The BJP is misusing the central investigative agencies to defame Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, which will not be tolerated.”
Congress’ working president Harsh Mahajan, MLAs Rohit Thakur, Mohanlal Brakta, district Shimla Congress Committee urban president Jitendra Chaudhary and rural president Atul Sharma, former MLAs Adarsh Sood and Ram Kumar, office bearers and workers of all the frontal organisation including the National Students’ Union of India, and the Youth Congress took part in the protest. Simultaneous agitations were also held at the district headquarters and at block levels.
Mohali civil hospital employee seeks bribe for fake dope test, DC marks probe
Mohali deputy commissioner Amit Talwar has ordered an inquiry into an alleged demand for bribe at the Phase-6 civil hospital to provide a fake dope test report to an arms licence applicant. The matter was brought to the civil surgeon's notice by senior medical officer (SMO) Dr HS Cheema. In 2018, the Punjab government had made dope test mandatory while applying for an arms licence.
Jaipur-based couple booked for cheating Punjab Skill Development Mission of ₹45.04L
Police booked a Jaipur-based couple that ran an educational institute for cheating and misappropriation of ₹45.04 paid by the Punjab Skill Development Mission for vocational training of 352 persons. Police registered a case against Ajay Sachdeva and his wife Surbhi, directors of Edulight Careers Private Limited, which has its head office in Jaipur. A work order was sanctioned to provide vocational training to 352 candidates in Ropar district.
Chandigarh: Sukhna Lake’s floodgate opened third time in a month
With the water level of Sukhna Lake nearing the danger mark once again, a floodgate of the lake was opened on Friday night. The water level had reached 1,162.70 feet, only marginally lower than the danger mark of 1,163 feet. The lake's floodgates have been opened twice already this year, first on July 17, when the water level had reached 1,162.45 feet and then on July 31, when it had touched 1,162.7 feet.
Chandigarh Police arrest criminal carrying ₹30,000 award
The crime branch of Chandigarh Police has arrested a most-wanted criminal, carrying a cash award of ₹30,000, from Zirakpur. Identified as Vinit Gahlot, alias Vicky Mitrau, the accused is wanted in multiple murder and Arms Act cases in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. Caught after recovery of illegal weapon from youth According to investigators, Vinit's name had surfaced during the questioning of a 21-year-old man who was arrested with a country made weapon on July 29.
326 Chandigarh households fined since August 1 for unsegregated waste
Cracking the whip against households giving mixed dry and wet garbage, the Chandigarh municipal corporation has issued 326 challans since August 1. The fine ranges from ₹232 to ₹11,576 per default, depending on the category of the housing unit. After challaning 370 households in two weeks in July, MC had started an aggressive challan drive from August 1 to push for greater compliance. Sector 15 has the highest number of such houses (51).
