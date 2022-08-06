Congress stages protest against inflation outside Shimla’s Raj Bhawan

With the Congress staging a nationwide stir against the rising prices of commodities, the Himachal Pradesh unit of the Congress party also held a demonstration outside the Raj Bhawan on Friday.

The protesting Congress leaders criticised the Centre for levying the Goods and Service Tax on items of daily use, and the Agnipath Scheme for short-term recruitment into the armed forces. The Congress leaders criticised the government for pushing the country into an economic crisis.

Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee president Pratibha Singh said the Modi government was leaving no stone unturned to suppress the voice of the opposition.“The Modi government has hatched a conspiracy to defame Congress leaders by misusing investigating agencies,” she alleged, adding that the Congress will not be intimidated by such petty tactics, and will present a united front in the fight against the BJP.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary Sanjay Dutt, who is in charge of Himachal alleged that the BJP government was implicating the Congress leaders to divert the attention of the public from problems such as rising inflation and unemployment.

All India Congress Committee spokesperson Alka Lamba said the Congress’ satyagrah will continue till the government rollbacks its decisions. “The BJP is misusing the central investigative agencies to defame Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, which will not be tolerated.”

Congress’ working president Harsh Mahajan, MLAs Rohit Thakur, Mohanlal Brakta, district Shimla Congress Committee urban president Jitendra Chaudhary and rural president Atul Sharma, former MLAs Adarsh Sood and Ram Kumar, office bearers and workers of all the frontal organisation including the National Students’ Union of India, and the Youth Congress took part in the protest. Simultaneous agitations were also held at the district headquarters and at block levels.