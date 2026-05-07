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    Congress sweeping Haryana civic body polls, says Bhupinder Singh Hooda

    Former chief minister and leader of opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda said that the law and order in the state has collapsed, and the common man is bearing the brunt of rising inflation.

    Published on: May 07, 2026 5:40 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent, Rohtak
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    Former chief minister and leader of opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Wednesday said the Congress will emerge victorious in all three municipal corporations — Ambala, Sonepat and Panchkula — which go to polls on May 10.

    Former chief minister and leader of opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda in Rohtak on Wednesday.
    Former chief minister and leader of opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda in Rohtak on Wednesday.

    Speaking to the media in Rohtak, Hooda appealed to the people to elect strong independent candidates in the polls, where the Congress is not contesting on its symbol.

    Hooda said that the law and order in the state has collapsed, and the common man is bearing the brunt of rising inflation.

    “The Centre recently hiked the price of a commercial LPG cylinder by 993 within the span of a month. In the last three months, the price of a commercial cylinder has surged by approximately 1,303. Price of a commercial cylinder now stands at 3,071, whereas during the tenure of the Congress government, the very same cylinder was available for 1,200,” he added.

    Hooda said the farmers in the state are suffering due to mismanaged procurement, causing acute distress among cultivators.

    “Neither is procurement taking place in a timely manner, nor are payments being disbursed. Farmers are in acute distress,” he said.

    Commenting on recently concluded assembly elections in five states, Hooda asserted that the assembly elections in West Bengal and Assam were not conducted in a fair manner and questioned the role of the election commission.

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    News/Cities/Chandigarh News/Congress Sweeping Haryana Civic Body Polls, Says Bhupinder Singh Hooda
    News/Cities/Chandigarh News/Congress Sweeping Haryana Civic Body Polls, Says Bhupinder Singh Hooda
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