Congress to intensify statehood movement: Jammu working president Raman Bhalla

J&K Congress on Monday intensified the signature campaign on “Vote Chori” and seeking a free, fair and transparent electoral system in the country. Raman Bhalla (File)

Joining the nationwide campaign of AICC against “Vote Chori” the party decided to intensify the signature campaign, in a meeting of senior leaders, DCC presidents, frontal representatives and functionaries of blocks and DCCs here in Jammu,which was presided over by working president Raman Bhalla.

The meeting also decided to intensify the statehood campaign, which was suspended due to he devastations caused by heavy rains and floods. The meeting passed a resolution in this regard, to intensify “Hamari Riyasat Hamara Haq”.

Addressing the gathering Raman Bhalla said that LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has exposed large scale irregularities and illegalities in the entire election system, right from voter list and started a signature campaign against it in order to check the “Vote Chori” and to seek to ensure a free, fair and transparent election process in the country.

He said that right to vote is the most precious right in a democracy and the free, fair and transparent election process is the back bone of the democratic system. He said that the fight of congress party and Rahul Gandhi is the safeguard the most important right of the citizens of this country and to protect democracy and the Constitution.

He appealed all right thinking people to join this campaign of Rahul Gandhi in order to protect their precious right.