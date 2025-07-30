Congress to sponsor education of 30 children affected by Pak shelling in Poonch

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC), under the direction of Rahul Gandhi, senior Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, will fund the school education of 30 children from Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district who were affected by recent Pakistani shelling. The Poonch sector witnessed heightened artillery and mortar shelling after India carried out precise strikes under Operation Sindoor on nine terror hubs in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on May 6-7 in response to the Pahalgam massacre. (File)

Indian Youth Congress president Uday Bhanu Chib said, “Rahul Gandhi has decided that these children, all from Poonch district, who have lost their parents in the recent Pak shelling will be provided financial help to complete their school education. We will sponsor their education in Poonch itself.”

The decision follows Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Poonch on May 24, where he met students of Christ School. During his interaction, he encouraged them to stay strong and continue their education despite the traumatic events.

“Now you have seen a little bit of danger and a little bit of a frightening situation, but don’t worry—everything will come back to normal. Your way of responding to this problem should be that you study really hard, play and make a lot of friends in school. Will you do that?” Gandhi told the students.

A wave of artillery shelling, missiles and drone strikes by Pakistan killed 28 people, 16 in Poonch district alone, and injured more than 70 between May 7 and 10 across Jammu and Kashmir.

Among the casualties were 13-year-old twins, Ayan and Aruba, children of Rameez Khan, who studied at Christ School. They were killed outside their rented home during a Pakistani shelling attack on the morning of May 7.