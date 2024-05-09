Congress will disappear from political map in 2029: Haryana CM Saini

Amid the instability in the BJP-led state government over independent MLAs pulling out support and announcing to back the Congress, Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday challenged the opposition party and said that they will disappear from the political map in 2029. He was speaking at a corner meeting by BJP leader Kishore Nagpal in Karnal main market. (HT Photo)

Addressing the gathering of merchants, Saini cornered the Congress for "Ruining the country in the last 55-60 years".

Addressing the gathering of merchants, Saini cornered the Congress for “Ruining the country in the last 55-60 years”.

“They have been rejected by the voters already. In the 2014 general elections, 477 Congress candidates contested the polls reduced to 421 in 2019 and now in 2024, just 272 party nominees are in fray. Let me make this clear, the party will disappear from the country’s map in 2029,” he added.

The CM made an appeal for vote and said, “In the last 10 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured that all the sections of the society are self-reliant, while former chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar left no stone unturned to transform Karnal. Now, this responsibility is with me for which I’m ready to work for 24 hours. I will spend most of my time in Karnal and works here will be done on priority.”

Earlier, speaking to reporters at a local gurdwara regarding the three independent MLAs, Saini said that it is unfortunate they “Got involved in the lies spread by the Congress and believed them.”

“I met them recently and had a conversation with them. But sometimes it is about aspirations. People are aware and have seen their days of corruption. Congress does not care about the aspirations of the people, but of themselves,” Saini said.

On being asked about JJP supporting the Congress if a no-trust motion is brought in the assembly, Saini said that they all have been involved in corrupt activities and trying to save each other.