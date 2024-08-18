 Congress will set migrant welfare board when it comes to power: Bhupinder Hooda - Hindustan Times
Congress will set migrant welfare board when it comes to power: Bhupinder Hooda

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Aug 18, 2024 07:26 AM IST

Bhupinder Singh Hooda said migrants have contributed towards Haryana’s progress with their hard work and played an important role in the development of industries. He said many factories have come up in the state with the help of migrants.

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Saturday said the Congress would set up a migrant welfare board, and a member of the migrant community will be appointed as mayor.

Speaking at Faridabad, Hooda said migrants have contributed towards Haryana’s progress with their hard work and played an important role in the development of industries. He said many factories have come up in the state with the help of migrants.

“During the Congress rule, many schemes were started to honour the contribution of migrants and 10,000 flats were provided to settle migrant workers. The BJP government bulldozed 10,000 houses of migrants. The BJP is going to be ousted from Haryana soon. After the formation of the Congress government, a migrant welfare board will be formed,” he said.

