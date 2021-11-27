Congress workers protest fuel price rise in Karnal

The Congress workers took out a protest march against rising fuel and cooking gas prices on Friday.

The protesters alleged that due to regular hikes imposed in the past couple of years by the BJP government, the prices of fuel and LPG have doubled.

The sloganeering agitators also burnt effigies of the government and leaders of the ruling party.

The agitation was led by local Congress leader Tarlochan Singh and they reached the mini-secretariat and handed over a memorandum addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the district administration, demanding immediate relief for people.

People are suffering due to rising prices of essential commodities, especially fuel and LPG, Tarlochan Singh said, adding that the Modi government has failed to control the inflation and the prices making life of the common man miserable.

On the first anniversary of the ongoing farmers’ agitation, the Congress workers also demanded the government to enact a law to guarantee the minimum support price of agriculture produce.