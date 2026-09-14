HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on September 15, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

Where: Central Park Lawn & Banquet, Sector 12, Faridabad

When: September 15

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Bata Chowk (Violet Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Standing on Sacred Ground – Artworks of Bolgum Nagesh Goud, Bratin Khan, Dhruti Mahajan, Keerti Pooja, Mayadhara Sahu, R Giridhara Gowd and Sachin Jaltare