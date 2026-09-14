Dumri MLA and Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM) chief Jairam Kumar Mahato received relief on Monday when the Dhanbad MP-MLA special court granted anticipatory bail to him and three other accused in connection with a case registered at Barwadda police station, alleging misbehaviour with policemen. Court grants anticipatory bail to MLA Jairam Mahato, 3 others in Barwadda police case

Special judge Durgesh Chandra Awasthi allowed the anticipatory bail applications filed by Mahato, Sushil Mandal, Mahendra Saw and Raj Kumar Mandal. The order came after the court heard arguments from both sides and examined the police case diary.

The case relates to Barwadda police station case number 146/26, registered on August 22, 2026, based on a statement by Barwadda police station officer-in-charge Ravi Kumar. The FIR names Mahato, Sushil Mandal, Dilip Chaudhary, Raj Kumar Mandal, Jitendra Hazari, Ajay Das, Golak Kumar Mahato, Mahendra Saw, Ranjit Kumar Saw, Rajesh Mahato and Tripurari Pandey, besides other supporters.

According to the police, Ganesh Das had been arrested and was lodged in the lock-up at Barwadda police station. After learning about his arrest, Jairam allegedly reached the police station along with around 40-50 supporters.

The police alleged that Mahato misbehaved with police officials and asked his supporters to bring Das out of the lock-up. According to the FIR, the supporters moved towards the lock-up and created a commotion, allegedly obstructing police personnel in the discharge of their official duties. The police also alleged pushing and verbal abuse during the incident.

The case involves allegations of obstructing government work, misbehaving with public servants, pushing and threatening police personnel and an alleged attempt to take a person out of police custody. Police also alleged that a conversation between the MLA and the station in-charge contained abusive and threatening language.

The anticipatory bail applications of were transferred by the principal district and sessions judge’s court to the MP-MLA special court for hearing.

During an earlier hearing, senior advocate Shahnawaz, appearing for the defence, had sought protection from arrest. The prosecution, represented by additional public prosecutor Satyendra Kumar Rai, opposed the plea.

On September 1, the MP-MLA court had declined to grant an immediate stay on Mahato’s arrest and had sought the police case diary. The court subsequently heard both sides after the case diary was produced.

On September 10, the arguments were completed and the court fixed September 14 for pronouncement of its order.

During the bail hearing, Shahnawaz argued that Mahato had been falsely implicated due to political vendetta, a contention opposed by the prosecution. The court thereafter reserved its order and fixed September 14 as the date for the decision.

The Monday order granting anticipatory bail provides relief to Mahato and the three other applicants in the Barwadda police case, although the criminal proceedings in the case will continue.