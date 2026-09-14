'No protest during Ganeshotsav': Fadnavis asks Jarange-Patil to reconsider fast

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday urged Maratha activist Manoj Jarange-Patil to reconsider his decision to head to Mumbai to launch an indefinite hunger strike at the city’s Azad Maidan, saying that the protest during the Ganesh festival would cause inconvenience to devotees and was inappropriate. **EDS: THIRD PARTY IMAGE** In this image posted on Sept. 14, 2026, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis performs Ganesh Sthapna puja with family members on the occasion of Vinayaka Chavithi, in Mumbai, Maharashtra. (@Dev_Fadnavis/X via PTI Photo)(PTI09_14_2026_000127B) (@Dev_Fadnavis)

“I believe that holding a protest during Ganeshotsav, thereby causing inconvenience to Ganesh devotees, is not appropriate. I would appeal to those concerned to reconsider their decision,” Fadnavis said.

The chief minister was reacting to Jarange-Patil’s announcement that he would travel to Mumbai with four to five supporters to stage the protest after the city police repeatedly denied permission for the demonstration at Azad Maidan, citing public safety risks during Ganeshotsav that draws millions of people into the streets.

Jarange-Patil, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike since August 29 in Jalna, over his demands related to Maratha reservation, responded to the police concern, saying he would come to Mumbai with just four or five associates.

“Now I will see who can stop me and who will deny me permission. They refused permission, stating there would be a large gathering. Now, on what grounds will they stop me?” he declared in Jalna, 400km from Mumbai. Later in the evening, a third application was filed seeking permission to hold an indefinite hunger strike at Azad Maidan from September 18. In the fresh application, the Maratha quota activist sought permission to stage the agitation with a group of five to 50 protesters.

Fadnavis reiterated that the government had met most of the Maratha quota activist’s demands. “A few of them are currently before the courts and are at different stages of the judicial process. We have also made it clear that these matters cannot be fulfilled without the consent of the court or by following the appropriate constitutional procedure,” he said.

The chief minister also stressed that the government had never shut the door on dialogue. “I have also said that we are ready to accept everything that falls within the constitutional framework of the state. Anything that goes beyond that framework cannot be accepted,” he added.

Last week, state minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, who heads the Cabinet sub-committee on Maratha reservation, said the government had taken “unprecedented” measures, including facilitating Kunbi certificates for the eligible Marathas to be included in the Other Backward Class (OBC) category, implemented reservation benefits and funded welfare schemes.

Patil said over 350,000 Maratha youths had benefited from the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes quota and a similar number had obtained Kunbi certificates.