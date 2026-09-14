'No protest during Ganeshotsav': Fadnavis asks Jarange-Patil to reconsider fast
Fadnavis reiterated that the government had met most of the Maratha quota activist’s demands and had not shut the door for more talks
Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday urged Maratha activist Manoj Jarange-Patil to reconsider his decision to head to Mumbai to launch an indefinite hunger strike at the city’s Azad Maidan, saying that the protest during the Ganesh festival would cause inconvenience to devotees and was inappropriate.
“I believe that holding a protest during Ganeshotsav, thereby causing inconvenience to Ganesh devotees, is not appropriate. I would appeal to those concerned to reconsider their decision,” Fadnavis said.
The chief minister was reacting to Jarange-Patil’s announcement that he would travel to Mumbai with four to five supporters to stage the protest after the city police repeatedly denied permission for the demonstration at Azad Maidan, citing public safety risks during Ganeshotsav that draws millions of people into the streets.
Jarange-Patil, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike since August 29 in Jalna, over his demands related to Maratha reservation, responded to the police concern, saying he would come to Mumbai with just four or five associates.
“Now I will see who can stop me and who will deny me permission. They refused permission, stating there would be a large gathering. Now, on what grounds will they stop me?” he declared in Jalna, 400km from Mumbai. Later in the evening, a third application was filed seeking permission to hold an indefinite hunger strike at Azad Maidan from September 18. In the fresh application, the Maratha quota activist sought permission to stage the agitation with a group of five to 50 protesters.
Fadnavis reiterated that the government had met most of the Maratha quota activist’s demands. “A few of them are currently before the courts and are at different stages of the judicial process. We have also made it clear that these matters cannot be fulfilled without the consent of the court or by following the appropriate constitutional procedure,” he said.
The chief minister also stressed that the government had never shut the door on dialogue. “I have also said that we are ready to accept everything that falls within the constitutional framework of the state. Anything that goes beyond that framework cannot be accepted,” he added.
Last week, state minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, who heads the Cabinet sub-committee on Maratha reservation, said the government had taken “unprecedented” measures, including facilitating Kunbi certificates for the eligible Marathas to be included in the Other Backward Class (OBC) category, implemented reservation benefits and funded welfare schemes.
Patil said over 350,000 Maratha youths had benefited from the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes quota and a similar number had obtained Kunbi certificates.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORFaisal Malik
Faisal Malik is a senior journalist with over two and a half decades of experience covering Maharashtra’s politics, governance and public policy with a deep understanding of the state’s political landscape. He is a Senior Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times and has been associated with its Mumbai edition for more than a decade. Based in Mumbai, Faisal currently covers three major political parties in Maharashtra — Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and NCP (Sharad Pawar). Over the years, he has extensively reported on major political developments, combining investigative insights with in-depth field reporting. His coverage has spanned a wide range of issues, from drought, farmer suicides, major development projects and grassroots challenges to major electoral battles, including three Lok Sabha and Maharashtra Assembly elections — 2014, 2019 and 2024. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with ‘The Asian Age’ and ‘Dainik Bhaskar’. An avid tea enthusiast, he enjoys reading history, Urdu literature and classical poetry. When away from the newsroom, he writes Urdu poetry inspired by human emotions, life's experiences, meaningful reflections and relationships. An amateur photographer, Faisal is passionate about capturing moments that often go unnoticed by the naked eye.Read More
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