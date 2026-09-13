Conserving 125-year-old Sikh heritage: Historic Wadda Gurdwara Sahib in Malaysia reopens after restoration

The 125-year-old Wadda Gurdwara Sahib in Penang, Malaysia, reopened on Saturday after conservation and restoration work that has preserved the building’s original heritage appearance. Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj performed the enshrinement of the Guru Granth Sahib at the Wadda Gurdwara Sahib in Penang, Malaysia, on Saturday. (HT Photo)

The reopening coincided with celebrations marking the 125th anniversary of the gurdwara’s establishment in 1901 and the first Prakash Purab of Guru Granth Sahib.

Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj performed the Prakash (enshrinement) of Guru Granth Sahib at the gurdwara during Amrit Vela (morning hours). Led by the Panj Piaras, he participated in the procession carrying the holy saroop from the Sukhasan Asthan (resting place) to the Darbar Sahib (sanctum sanctorum). After ardas, he performed the Prakash and had the Hukamnama recited to the sangat.

A special function was later organised jointly by the gurdwara management committee and the Penang state government in the gurdwara courtyard to mark its formal reopening.

The function was attended by Malaysian federal minister Steven Sim, Penang deputy chief Minister-II Jagdeep Singh Deo, Bukit Gelugor MP Ramkarpal Singh Deo, Punjab Legislative Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh, High Commissioner of India to Malaysia Somnath Ghosh and members of the gurdwara management and restoration committees, among others.

Speaking at the function, Giani Gargaj said preserving the gurdwara in its original form was a matter of satisfaction and stressed the need to preserve Sikh heritage sites wherever they existed under the supervision of experts.

Established in 1901, Wadda Gurdwara Sahib reflects the history of the Sikh community’s presence in Malaysia for more than a century. Giani Gargaj said those who travelled to different parts of the world remained connected with Guru Granth Sahib and established institutions wherever they settled.

He also highlighted the contribution of Sikhs to Malaysia’s independence and said the names of those who sacrificed their lives for the country’s freedom were inscribed on Malaysia’s National Monument in Kuala Lumpur.

The jathedar urged the gurdwara management to take initiatives to teach Gurmukhi Punjabi to the younger generation and children to help them connect with Gurbani and Sikh history.

He also encouraged the Sikh community in Malaysia to remain connected with their heritage and visit Darbar Sahib, Amritsar, and Nankana Sahib, Pakistan

He further urged the community to ensure that the contribution of Sikhs to Malaysia continued to be documented and to extend support to Sikhs and Punjabis who travelled to Malaysia for employment.