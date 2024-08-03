Constable held for extorting 3 lakh from 79-year-old NRI

A constable posted at the Sector 22 police post has been arrested for allegedly extorting ₹3 lakh from a 79-year-old NRI through a well-hatched conspiracy involving three other individuals. Chandigarh Police have obtained a two-day remand for further investigation. (iStock)

According to police, the complainant’s female friend, Harinder Kaur, 52, whom he had known for the past 32 years, conspired with the constable and two other friends to extort money from him.

The intricate plot unfolded when the complainant, Jaspal Singh Cheema, a resident of the USA, returned to India on May 2, and stayed at his residence in Darshan Vihar, Sector 68, Mohali. Kaur had been living at Cheema’s house for the past six years, taking care of the property.

Cheema stated that as soon as he got home, he found Kaur there. After searching for his passport for two hours, he applied for a new passport and received it in the first week of July from Jalandhar.

On July 18, Cheema and Kaur went shopping in Sector 22. They parked their car near Kiran Cinema and after half an hour, they were approached by a man in police uniform, identified as constable Balwinder Singh and another in civil clothes.

The two men conducted a search of Cheema’s car, claiming to have received information about illegal substances. During the search, they planted a packet of white powder, alleging it was opium, and threatened Cheema with severe legal consequences under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. To intimidate Cheema, the man in civilian clothes started filming the incident.

Following this, constable Balwinder demanded a bribe of ₹7 lakh, which was eventually negotiated down to ₹3 lakh. Kaur called her acquaintances, Riya and Karan, and managed to withdraw ₹40,000 from an ATM, which was handed over to the constable. The constable also took Cheema’s car registration and US senior citizen card.

Kaur’s acquaintances, Riya and Karan, were then instructed to collect the remaining ₹2.6 lakh from Cheema’s home, where Karan took his passport.

Despite paying the bribe, Cheema did not receive his confiscated documents, including his passport. He later realised that Kaur, Riya, Karan and constable Balwinder were all involved in the conspiracy to extort money from him. Cheema also missed his flight back to the US, scheduled for July 22, due to the ongoing harassment and demands for more money from the alleged conspirators.

Following his complaint, a case has been registered under Sections 308 (2) and 61 (2) of the BNS.

Police arrested the constable and Kaur on Friday, and recovered Cheema’s documents, including the car registration and senior citizen card, along with ₹40,000. Riya and Karan are currently absconding with the passport and the remaining bribe amount. Police have obtained a two-day remand for further investigation.