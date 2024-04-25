 Constable held for taking ₹20k bribe in Gurugram - Hindustan Times
Constable held for taking 20k bribe in Gurugram

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 25, 2024 08:00 AM IST

Haryana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested constable Vikas, posted at Durga Shakti-2 in Gurugram district, red-handed while allegedly taking a bribe of ₹20,000. The accused cop was demanding a bribe from the complainant in lieu of not raiding his fast-food shop located in Sector 33.

An official spokesperson said the ACB team received a complaint in this regard in which the complainant said that accused constable Vikas was threatening to raid his fast-food shop located in Sector 33 by a CIA Gurugram team on the pretext of drugs.

The spokesperson stated that after investigating the matter, the ACB team planned to catch the accused and arrested him red-handed while taking a bribe of 20,000 in Hansi.

A case has been registered against the accused at the Hisar ACB Police Station.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Constable held for taking 20k bribe in Gurugram
Follow Us On