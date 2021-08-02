Consumer forum directs insurance firm to pay 8 lakh compensation

The district consumer and redressal forum, Kapurthala, has directed the National Insurance Company, a private insurance firm, to pay ₹8 lakh compensation to a private bus owner for damages to his vehicle.

The complainant, Jaskirat Singh Chahal, had said his bus was totally burnt after it caught fire due to short circuit in 2010.

Later, the insurance firm deputed a surveyor who assessed the loss and sent a report the company in 2011. The firm did not give him claim and instead closed the case in 2013, Chahal said.

“It clearly proves that the company without caring for the insurance contract and equity and principles of natural justice refused to reopen the case despite having received all information from me,” the complainant had submitted.