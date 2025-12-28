Controlled gangster culture in Haryana jails: DG prisons

Haryana’s director general (DG) of Prisons, Alok Kumar Roy, on Saturday said that the jail department has managed to control the gangster culture inside jails through improved technology and human surveillance. Jail superintendent Lakhbir Singh Brar said that there are 23 such inmates living with their families inside the complex, who are also permitted to engage in employment within a 20-km radius from 7 am to 7 pm. (HT Photo)

Roy said that in order to reduce criminal activities involving gangsters in jails, more than 50 such inmates were transferred among various jails within the State.

The 1991 batch IPS officer, who retired on September 30 from the service and was reappointed till December 31, was on his last jail inspection in Karnal along with a journalist contingent. Roy first visited the Jail Training Academy inaugurated by chief minister Nayab Singh Saini in May this year, after which he reached Bandi Khula Shivir (Open Air Jail).

The Open Air Jail is a concept which relies on the self-discipline of inmates — prisoners are trusted to complete their sentences with minimal supervision and perimeter security, and are not locked up in a cell, but stay in a two BHK faculty.

Jail superintendent Lakhbir Singh Brar said that there are 23 such inmates living with their families inside the complex, who are also permitted to engage in employment within a 20-km radius from 7 am to 7 pm.

The DG also took stock of the ITI courses underway in the jail. Officials said that 24 inmates were undertaking certificate courses in cosmetology and 20 were admitted for dress making, both one-year each.

Changes made to curb criminal activities

Roy said, “Immediately after my appointment, gangsters and notorious criminals were identified and transferred to different jails. The impact of this strict measure was that no incidents of ransom demands, threats, or criminal activity via mobile phones were reported from within the prisons.” He added that use of the Prison Inmate Calling System (PICS) and enhanced surveillance have also ensured that the gangster is controlled.

When asked about the jails running beyond capacity, Roy said that Haryana prisons currently have a capacity of approximately 23,000 inmates, while approximately 27,000 are currently incarcerated.

“Construction of a new jail in Rewari has been completed and was handed over to the department. Construction of a state-of-the-art high-security jail in Rohtak is progressing rapidly, and is expected to be completed in the next four months,” he said.

Roy further added that new jails are also under construction in Fatehabad and Palwal, while new jails are also proposed in Ambala and Panchkula, which he said will reduce pressure on existing jails.