Cops manhandle Amritsar trader for opening shop during lockdown

A shopkeeper was manhandled by a police team for allegedly violating Covid-19 lockdown rules at Partap Bazaar in Amritsar’s Katra Ahluwalia locality on Monday.

After a video of the incident was shared on social media, the police department apologised for it and said it is under investigation.

A police team led by inspector Parkash Singh was enforcing the administration’s left-right formula for opening shops in the market when the incident took place.

On Monday, the administration had allowed only those shops that are situated on the left side in the market to open. Police said the trader, identified as Raghav, had violated the norms by opening his shop, which is on the right side. They said a meeting was also held with the shopkeepers on Sunday to make them aware of the guidelines.

Closed circuit television footage shows two cops standing outside Raghav’s cloth shop. First, they manhandle his worker and then slap him after he comes out with folded hands.

“I had opened my shop to file my returns, as it was the last day,” said Raghav, adding that senior police officials have assured him that appropriate action will be taken against the erring cops.

Varun Bhatia, another shopkeeper in the market, said: “Raghav was confused over the left-right formula. We are not criminals. If any rule was flouted, action should be taken as per the law. How can police thrash any shopkeeper like this? We are already suffering due to the pandemic.”

Assistant commissioner of police (central) Parvesh Chopra confirmed that the incident involves inspector Parkash Singh. “I have myself apologised to the shopkeeper. We are also probing the incident,” he said.