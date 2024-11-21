Menu Explore
Cops nab 3 suspects of bank robberies in Ferozepur

ByHT Correspondent, Ferozepur
Nov 21, 2024 09:25 PM IST

Saumya Mishra, senior superintendent of police, has identified the apprehended suspects as Jaspreet Singh alias Jas Gill, Gurvinder Singh alias Nikka, and Raqbir Singh alias Raju.

Police on Thursday arrested three persons for their alleged involvement in a series of bank robberies at Zira in Ferozepur district.

According to the police the accused were involved in two major break-ins. (HT File)
“Stolen items, including six laptops, a 12-bore gun, six live cartridges, a motorcycle, and a cutter used in the crime have been recovered from their possession,” SSP Mishra said.

According to the police the accused were involved in two major break-ins.

“In the intervening night of November 4-5, the trio attempted to rob the currency chest of HDFC Bank in Zira, stealing laptops. On the intervening night of November 15-16, they targeted Bank of Baroda in Zira, from where they stole a 12-bore gun and ammunition,” the SSP said.

“Cases under relevant sections of the IPC have been registered against the trio at Zira police station. A probe into the case is on,” the SSP added.

