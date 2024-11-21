Cops nab 3 suspects of bank robberies in Ferozepur

Police on Thursday arrested three persons for their alleged involvement in a series of bank robberies at Zira in Ferozepur district. According to the police the accused were involved in two major break-ins. (HT File)

Saumya Mishra, senior superintendent of police, has identified the apprehended suspects as Jaspreet Singh alias Jas Gill, Gurvinder Singh alias Nikka, and Raqbir Singh alias Raju.

“Stolen items, including six laptops, a 12-bore gun, six live cartridges, a motorcycle, and a cutter used in the crime have been recovered from their possession,” SSP Mishra said.

“In the intervening night of November 4-5, the trio attempted to rob the currency chest of HDFC Bank in Zira, stealing laptops. On the intervening night of November 15-16, they targeted Bank of Baroda in Zira, from where they stole a 12-bore gun and ammunition,” the SSP said.

“Cases under relevant sections of the IPC have been registered against the trio at Zira police station. A probe into the case is on,” the SSP added.