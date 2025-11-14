Cops nab two aides of Bhagwanpuria gang, pistols seized

The Batala police have apprehended two key associates of foreign-based gangster Amrit Dalaam of the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang, and recovered two foreign-made .30-calibre pistols along with live cartridges from their possession, Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said here on Thursday. The Batala police have apprehended two key associates of foreign-based gangster Amrit Dalaam of the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang, and recovered two foreign-made .30-calibre pistols along with live cartridges from their possession, Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said here on Thursday/

Those arrested have been identified as Vijay Masih, a resident of Satkoha in Batala, and Malkit Singh, a resident of Naharpur Khaddar in Batala.

DGP Yadav said preliminary investigation has revealed that both accused were tasked by gangster Dalaam to carry out target killings.

“Both the arrested accused have a criminal background with cases of attempt to murder, NDPS Act, and Arms Act registered against them,” he said.

The DGP said that the accused Malkit Singh was also involved in a firing incident with rival gang members at Kalanaur bus stand in August 2025 and had been absconding since. Further investigation is underway to uncover the entire network and its backward and forward linkages, the DGP added.

Deputy inspector general of police (DIG), border range, Sandeep Goel, said that during the operation, the accused, Malkit Singh, attempted to flee police custody and opened fire on the police party. He was overpowered after a brief exchange of fire, he said, while adding that the accused sustained a bullet injury and is undergoing treatment at the local hospital.

Batala senior superintendent of police (SSP) Suhail Qasim Mir said that, acting on a tip-off, the police team apprehended Masih and recovered a foreign-made .30-bore pistol along with three live cartridges from his possession. “Based on his disclosures, the police also apprehended his associate Malkit, who is a dangerous criminal closely linked with gangster Amrit Dalam and the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria network,” he said.

Two separate FIRs under Section 25 of the Arms Act and under Sections 109, 221, and 132 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita have been registered at police station Sekhwan in Batala, police said.