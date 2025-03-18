Correct errors in NCERT’s ‘Punjabi Primer’ textbook: Sandhwan to Union minister

Punjab Vidhan Sabha speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan on Monday wrote to Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan drawing his attention to several errors in the Punjabi textbook “Punjabi Primer” (Punjabi Qaida) published under the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), New Delhi. Punjab Vidhan Sabha speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan on Monday wrote to Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan drawing his attention to several errors in the Punjabi textbook “Punjabi Primer” (Punjabi Qaida) published under the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), New Delhi. (HT File)

The book is designed for children and adult literacy programmes at balvatika and anganwadi level, with several errors in spelling and publication of facts, especially the Punjabi alphabet.

He said that one of the biggest mistakes in the book is that the Punjabi alphabet has been wrongly started from “A” instead of the correct order “O”. Such mistakes not only mislead young learners but also undermine the effectiveness of literacy initiatives for adults. Sandhwan said that it is imperative that the highest standards of accuracy and authenticity are maintained in educational materials, especially those prepared for basic education.

He also appealed to the education minister to get the textbook reviewed and revised immediately by qualified experts and scholars of Punjabi language to ensure that students get accurate and reliable material. In addition, he said that to prevent such mistakes, it is important to establish a strict editorial and quality-checking process for all future publications.