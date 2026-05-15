Corruption charges: Challan not filed, court adjourns case sine die against suspended DSP

A special court in Faridkot on Thursday adjourned proceedings sine die against a suspended deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Rajan Pal after the district police failed to file a challan against him even 10 months after he was booked in a corruption case. Allowing the DSP exemption from court appearance, the court said the accused released on bail is not required to appear before the court until the chargesheet is filed and the court issues process.

Disposing of the matter, special court judge Praveen Bali said the matter will be put up further as and when a challan is presented by the prosecution.

Allowing the DSP exemption from court appearance, the court said the accused released on bail is not required to appear before the court until the chargesheet is filed and the court issues process.

“No useful purpose is going to be served by adjourning this case, as it will be a futile exercise to adjourn the case from time to time,” stated the court.

On July 4, last year, the then Faridkot DSP, crime against women cell, Rajan Pal, was arrested for allegedly offering a bribe of ₹1 lakh to the reader of senior superintendent of police (SSP) Pragya Jain.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against the DSP at the Faridkot city police station.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Jaswinder Singh, the reader to the SSP, was the complainant in the case.

According to the police, on May 24, 2025, SSP Jain had assigned a complaint of a matrimonial dispute to the DSP for investigation.

It was stated that the aggrieved family had contacted the SSP with a complaint that the DSP had extracted ₹1 lakh from them to act on the complaint.

The complainant had also said that the officer was demanding more money for the investigation in the matrimonial grievance.

District police authorities had stated that the family had agreed to file a written complaint, but the DSP got a whiff of it and contacted SSP’s staff.

“The DSP visited my reader’s office on Thursday and started enquiring about the written complaint of corruption against him. Rajan Pal offered my staffer a bribe of ₹1 lakh to suppress the complaint and I was immediately alerted. Taking prompt note, a first information report (FIR) was registered and the accused officer was arrested,” the SSP had stated when the DSP was booked and arrested.

On August 7 2025, an additional sessions judge granted bail to the DSP, stating that it is not a trap case. “It is a debatable issue whether the accused accepted ₹1 lakh from the woman complainant for taking action on her application. The date of receiving the bribe is conspicuously missing in the statement of the complainant and other witnesses,” the court order added.