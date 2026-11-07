Councillor flags manhole cover thefts in Chandigarh’s Sector 45

Theft incidents have been on the rise in areas falling under the jurisdiction of Sector 34 Police Station in Chandigarh, with thieves openly stealing sewer covers and iron benches even in broad daylight. Local residents claim that nearly a dozen sewer covers and iron benches are being stolen every day, creating serious safety concerns in the area. Councillor Gabi urged the police department to intensify patrolling in sensitive areas and ensure regular police presence during both daytime and night hours. (HT File)

What is more alarming is that several theft incidents have reportedly been captured on CCTV cameras installed in the surrounding areas. Despite providing CCTV footage and other relevant evidence to the police, the accused are yet to be arrested. The continued incidents have emboldened the thieves and created a growing sense of insecurity among residents.

Municipal corporation Ward 34 councillor Gurpreet Singh Gabi said, thieves were operating fearlessly in broad daylight. Despite bringing the matter to the notice of the police and providing necessary evidence, including CCTV footage, no effective action had been taken to prevent these incidents.

He pointed out that the police department announces high alert and claims to strengthen security arrangements during the festive season. However, the continuous theft incidents in sectors falling under Sector 34 Police Station, particularly Sector 45, raise serious questions about the effectiveness of these arrangements.

Questioning the police response, Gabi said that evidence of the thefts is also available, it is difficult to understand why the culprits have not been brought to justice.

He urged the police department to intensify patrolling in sensitive areas and ensure regular police presence during both daytime and night hours. He also demanded that the accused be identified through CCTV footage and arrested at the earliest.

Gabi said that ensuring the safety of residents is the responsibility of the police, and immediate steps must be taken to stop these thefts and restore a sense of security among local residents.

Station house officer (SHO) Sector 34 police station Shadi Lal did not respond to repeated calls to enquire about the thefts in the area.