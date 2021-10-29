Counting observers appointed for four Himachal byelections

Himachal Pradesh chief electoral officer C Paulrasu on Friday said that counting observers have been deputed for Saturday’s byelections in the Mandi Lok Sabha and Fatehpur, Arki and Jubbal-Kotkhai assembly constituencies.

He said 11 counting observers have been deployed for the Mandi Lok Sabha byelection, while three counting observers will oversee the byelections in Fatehpur, Arki and Jubbal-Kotkhai. The general observers deployed in these three assembly constituencies have also been given the responsibility of counting observers.

He said 125 counting tables and 19 tables of returning officer and assistant returning officer will be set up at counting centres in Mandi parliamentary constituency.

For the counting of votes in Fatehpur and Arki, 10 counting tables and two tables of returning officer and assistant returning officer will be set up in each constituency. Seven counting tables and two tables of returning officer and assistant returning officer will be set up in Jubbal-Kotkhai constituency.

Guidelines have been issued to all district election officers and assistant returning officers to complete all arrangements in a time-bound manner for the smooth conduct of counting on November 2.