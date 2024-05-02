Country has decided that only Modi will come: Jai Ram Thakur

Former chief minister and Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday said this was the first time in the history of India that the people of the country and the world want a Prime Minister to be elected for the third time. Former chief minister and Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur (HT File Photo)

“This has never happened before. This trust is the result of Narendra Modi’s achievements. It is because of the new political tradition started by him that today people across the country and the world trust him. He did whatever he promised no matter how complicated it was. Be it of Article 370 or the issue of the construction of the Ram temple, UCC, or issues like triple talaq, no one could have even imagined but today these have become things of the past,” he added.

The resignations of three independent MLAs were not accepted. Apart from development, all other works are being done in Himachal. A commando squad has been deployed for the security of the MLAs; instead of the common man, protection of the MLAs has become government’s priority, he added. He was speaking at a public meeting at Theog assembly segment in Shimla at the Panna Pramukh conference organised in Theog Mandal.

Jairam said Congress had closed thousands of institutions in the state, from the tenure of naib tehsildar in Karsog itself to dozens of offices, schools, and hospitals including Patwar Circle. “Congress is calling this lockdown a development. Now it is the turn of the people of Himachal to lock out such a government. Road work has come to a halt. The work of the hospital has stopped. Treatment with Himcare has stopped. Sahara’s pension has been stopped. This is the first government that is taking the state backwards,” Jairam added.

The Leader of the Opposition said after seeing the ten years of work of Narendra Modi, the people of the country are saying in one voice that only Modi will come. The development that happened in the last ten years could not happen even in the last seventy years. This time the people of the country are giving more than four hundred seats to BJP. Himachal will also strengthen the Prime Minister by giving all four seats.

He said that Congress has nothing left to shut down. Now it is the turn of the people of Himachal to teach a lesson to Congress. All should cooperate in making Narendra Modi the Prime Minister for the third time by making Suresh Kashyap win with huge votes from the assembly constituency. He also requested Theog to give a lead of more than thirty thousand to Suresh Kashyap. He urged the Panna Pramukh to reach out to every voter and convey the benefits of the scheme to the Prime Minister.