Couple found dead in Mahendergarh

: Bodies of a man and a married woman, who were in a relationship, were found under mysterious circumstances on Friday in the office of a private driving school in a village in Mahendergarh district, police said.

The 25-year-old woman’s body was found on the floor, while the man, 29, was found hanging from a ceiling fan, they said.

The woman, who hails from Rajasthan and married, was in a relationship with the man, who was the owner of the driving school, police said.

A police spokesman said prima facie, it appears that the man had killed the woman before committing suicide, but the possibility of both killing themselves cannot be ruled out.

“Both were in a relationship for a long time and their families refused to marry them. We are in the process of registering an FIR,” the spokesman added.