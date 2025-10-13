Edit Profile
    Court acquits Panchkula doctor in negligence case

    The complaint was filed in 2018 by Mahlipal of Indira Colony, Sector 17, after his daughter died while being shifted from the Civil Hospital to Government Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh

    Published on: Oct 13, 2025 6:58 AM IST
    By Brijender Gaur, Panchkula
    The court of chief judicial magistrate Ajay Kumar has acquitted a criminal complaint against Dr Rajesh Gera, a former doctor at the civil hospital, Sector 6, clearing him of allegations of medical negligence. Dr Gera, now practising at a heart and diabetes care centre in Sector 9, had been sought to be summoned under Section 304A of the Indian Penal Code for allegedly causing death by a rash or negligent act. The complaint was filed in 2018 by Mahlipal of Indira Colony, Sector 17, after his daughter died while being shifted from the Civil Hospital to Government Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh, in 2017.

    The complainant had accused the doctor of failing to conduct proper diagnostic tests and treating the patient based on assumption. (HT File)
    The complainant had accused the doctor of failing to conduct proper diagnostic tests and treating the patient based on assumption.

    The complainant had accused the doctor of failing to conduct proper diagnostic tests and treating the patient based on assumption.

    The CJM said medical negligence allegations must be supported by credible, independent medical opinion. The court also cited the NHRC’s findings, which confirmed negligence and ordered 1 lakh compensation to the complainant. The CJM ruled no culpable negligence on Dr Gera’s part, absolving him of the charge.

