A local court on Saturday adjourned the hearing pertaining to a plea seeking search warrants filed by the Punjab Police’s new special investigation team (SIT) probing the drug trafficking case filed against Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia to May 3. Court defers hearing on new SIT’s plea probing drug case against Majithia to May 3

The court earlier on April 5 had deferred the hearing to April 19. On April 2, the new SIT sought issuance of the search warrants from the court following which the counsel for the former Punjab revenue minister also filed a plea seeking a copy of the SIT’s application and details pertaining to the locations where it wants to initiate the search.

The new SIT was formed on March 31 last month, after four SITs in three years failed to pin any blame on Majithia in the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) case registered against him on December 20, 2021. The fifth SIT is led by the assistant inspector general (AIG) Varun Sharma.

The two other members are: Tarn Taran senior superintendent of police (SSP) Abhimanyu Rana and SP, NRI (Patiala), Gurbans Singh. Varun Sharma was member of the outgoing SIT. All earlier SITs were headed by the rank of DIG and above and it is the first time that it is being headed by an AIG-rank officer.

The counsel said that earlier investigating teams had already conducted searches on Majithia’s properties in 2022. The counsel for the former minister said that the SIT needs to follow the procedure for search and seizure under Section 41 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The defence counsel added that in case the SIT wants to search properties of Majithia’s associates after four years, they have to give probable cause.