20 lakh bribery case: Faridkot court extends suspended SI’s custody by two days

A Faridkot court on Saturday extended the custody of suspended sub-inspector (SI) Khem Chand Prashar to the Punjab Vigilance Bureau by two days in ₹20-lakh bribery case linked to a probe of the 2019 murder case. A Faridkot court on Saturday extended the custody of suspended sub-inspector (SI) Khem Chand Prashar to the Punjab Vigilance Bureau by two days in ₹ 20-lakh bribery case linked to a probe of the 2019 murder case.

Prasher was presented in the court after his one-day custody ended on Saturday. Prashar was arrested after he surrendered at the office of the senior superintendent of police (VB), Ferozepur range, on Thursday.

Faridkot chief judicial magistrate Lavdeep Hundal said that the allegations against the accused are well-founded, and there are chances that further custodial interrogation of the accused will facilitate the investigation. “The accused is remanded to police custody till August 28,” he added.

In June, then Faridkot SP Gagnesh Kumar, then Faridkot DSP Sushil Kumar, SI Khem Chand Prashar, who was posted as in-charge of the RTI branch of Faridkot IG office, Jaswinder Singh of Faridkot city and Malkiat Dass of Bir Sikhan Wala village in Faridkot were booked for allegedly taking a bribe of ₹20 lakh to renominate the “prime accused” in the murder case of Dayal Das, deputy head of Harka Das Dera at Kot Sukhia village in Faridkot district. He was shot dead by two shooters on November 7, 2019.

The case was registered on the complaint of Gagan Dass, who is officiating as in-charge of the dera since the death of former head Hari Das in May 2020. The case was later handed over to VB.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON