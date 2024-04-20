Court grants bail to Moga MLA in defamation case

The Moga court on Saturday granted bail to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Moga Amandeep Kaur Arora in a defamation case after she furnished bail bonds. On April 12, Moga judicial magistrate Radhika Likhi had issued non-bailable warrants against Arora for April 30 in a defamation case after she skipped multiple bailable warrants. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

On April 12, Moga judicial magistrate Radhika Likhi had issued non-bailable warrants against Arora for April 30 in a defamation case after she skipped multiple bailable warrants.

“It has come to the notice that inadvertently, the present case was fixed for complainant’s evidence. However, the accused’s presence is yet to be procured in this case. Bailable warrants issued against Arora received back with the report of not being present at home. This court is satisfied that the accused is intentionally avoiding her service and her presence cannot be procured through bailable warrants. As such, accused Arora is ordered to be summoned through non-bailable warrants for 30.05.2024,” the court had ordered.

As per information, MLA Arora had held a press conference and accused the complainant of threatening the principal of a private college posing as her personal assistant (PA). The MLA had claimed the principal, Sandeep Kaur Brar, had given her a written complaint regarding this. Later, a police complaint in connection with this master was also submitted.

Following this, complainant Satnam Singh Maheshwari, claiming the accusations to be false, filed a defamation case against Arora.